Analysis: Why Nigeria is not a failed state?

Nigerians have often been described as resilient, but when this resilience is stretched thin, how long will the pieces hold? A book co-authored by Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria explores this theme. As we get some insight on this from him, Steve Osho, a Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners also joins CNBC Africa to share some perspectives as well.

Mon Mar 29 2021 | 14:11:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)