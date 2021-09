Share

Analysts: CBN needs to unify Nigeria’s Fx markets

While the Central Bank of Nigeria accelerates moves to go after unauthorized foreign exchange dealers, analysts say now is the time for Nigeria to achieve a unified exchange rate. Speaking after the briefing of the Central Bank Governor on decisions of the MPC, our studio analysts stressed that an increase in dollar supply is a big part of the solution to Nigeria's foreign exchange challenges.

Fri, 17 Sep 2021 16:09:09 GMT