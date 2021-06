Share Anchor Capital: Where to invest offshore Yesterday, Anchor Capital launched a four-part webinar series, giving an overview of what investors can and should buy offshore – from developed to emerging markets. Nolan Wapenaar, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital joins CNBC Africa for more. Tue, 22 Jun 2021 08:48:27 GMT

