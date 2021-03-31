Apple expected to unveil new iPhone, Mac and Watch software June 7 in virtual event

Apple WWDC 2021

Appleannounced on Tuesday that its annual developers conference will begin June 7. Like last year, it’ll be online-only due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The event runs through June 11 and is free for developers to attend.

Apple typically unveils its new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac software on the first day of the WWDC, as the event is known. It sometimes uses the events to introduce new hardware products, too, especially those that will take advantage of the new software features.

The event is focused around developers who build apps for Apple’s products. However, it’s often the first time the public gets a sneak peek at new features coming to their devices. Typically, the software announced in June is released in beta form before final launch in the fall.

In 2020, Apple said it was transitioning from Intel processors to its own in-house chips. It announced the first computers to use its M1 processors that November. But, during WWDC 2020, it showed an example of how powerful its new chips are. It also announced iOS 14 for iPhones, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, its Big Sur macOS update and new Apple TV software. In 2019, Apple used the event to unveil the Mac Pro, its most powerful computer ever, targeted at creative professionals such as movie editors.

Reports have recently suggested Apple will announce new hardware products before WWDC 2021. New iPads are expected in April, for example. But, the company is also due to refresh its iMacs and other computers with its new processor. So, it might make sense for Apple to introduce those new products in June if they don’t come earlier.