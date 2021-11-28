Share

Are NFTs A Good Investment?

In recent years, a trend known as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens have taken the art scene by storm. The market has seen explosive growth in 2021 with celebrities like Tom Brady, Snoop Dogg and Grimes jumping into the market. In October, Sotheby’s and Coinbase also announced their intentions in launching their own NFT specific marketplaces. But NFT’s astonishing success has also led to deep skepticism. So just how do non-fungible tokens work and is it an asset worth investing in?

