To balance their budgets during the coronavirus pandemic, states including New Jersey and New York have raised taxes on the wealthy. Conservatives warn that it will cause many of those who left at the onset of the pandemic make those moves permanent since they're no longer bound to the physical locations of their offices or their children's schools. But available data from 2020 show that the so-called exodus wasn't as pronounced as initially projected, and the urban exit that did happen, was to suburbs rather than low tax states. Are Rich People Fleeing Places With High Taxes?

PUBLISHED: Mon, 26 Apr 2021 16:09:27 GMT