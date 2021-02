Are SACCOs evolving?

Savings and credit cooperatives have over the past decade seen a monumental growth, with the institutions previously seen as serving a specific part of the population, but now largely embraced by the middle class. So, could SACCOs be on their way to a new way of working? CNBC Africa spoke to the Group Managing Director at ONFON Group, Andrew Mbuya for more.

