Are Swiss banks in trouble? | CNBC Explains

A global clampdown on tax evasion, led by U.S. law authorities, has transformed the banking industry in Switzerland. Without its famed reputation for secrecy, wealthy foreigners no longer see it as a haven to hide their money. So how have Swiss banks adapted? CNBC's Tom Chitty is joined by Geoff Cutmore to explain.

PUBLISHED: Thu, 27 May 2021 15:14:17 GMT