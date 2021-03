ARM’s headline earnings surge 134%, looks to double PGM portfolio

African Rainbow Minerals has seen a 134 per cent jump in headline earnings, year-on-year, for the six months ended December 2020. The performance was underpinned by higher metal prices, coupled with a weaker rand. Mike Schmidt, CEO of African Rainbow Minerals joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 03 2021 | 16:06:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)