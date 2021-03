Aspen CEO discusses H1 results, J&J vaccine production & COVID-19 legacy

With the Covid-19 Pandemic becoming a new reality, pharmaceuticals have had to play an important role. Aspen released their half year results, and they have recorded an interesting set of numbers. The company’s total headline earnings per share are down 18 per cent while revenue, rose 17 per cent. Aspen CEO, Stephen Saad joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 15 2021 | 11:02:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)