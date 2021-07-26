Aspen to start J&J COVID-19 vaccine supplies to South Africa from Monday

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare will supply the first batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the country from July 26, the drugmaker said on Monday.

It will be the first set of vaccines to be manufactured in the country from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) – substances used to make the final drug product – sourced from Europe, Aspen said.

South Africa’s vaccination drive suffered a major setback in April after U.S. Federal Drug Administration halted production of J&J vaccines at a plant in Baltimore run by Emergent Biosolutions Inc after it was found to be contaminated.

Aspen, which has been contracted by J&J to manufacture the vaccines in South Africa in a process called ‘fill and finish’, had been sourcing APIs from the Baltimore plant and was asked to destroy 2 million doses as part of the finding of the FDA.