At least 10 people killed in suicide bombing at army camp in Somalia -state media

MOGADISHU, June 15 (Reuters) – At least 10 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing at an army camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an army officer told state media.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country. (Reporting by Mogadishu newroom Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Catherine Evans)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html