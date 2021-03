ATAF’s Mary Baine on rethinking ways to manage illicit financial flows in Africa

In a chat with CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi, the Director of Tax Programmes at the African Tax Administration Forum, Mary Baine explores strategies to curb illicit financial flows in Africa. Baine says African countries must build their tax administrative capacities so that they are able to access, collect and account for revenue that comes into their countries.

Tue Mar 09 2021 | 11:55:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)