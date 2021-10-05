Share

ATSA 2021: Africa Infrastructure, Developing African infrastructure to enable AfCFTA

The AfCFTA opportunity is unprecedented, the largest free trade area in the world since the formation of the WTO, representing a combined GDP of more than $3,4 trillion and counting. It is estimated that the agreement will further boost intra-African trade by 52 per cent by 2022 and trade integration could triple trade and investments. But, for all this to be true, Africa hast to develop and invest in infrastructure to enable the African Continental Free Trade Area. In this conversation, moderator Nozipoho Tshabalala, CEO of The Conversation Strategies and the panel talk about the infrastructure gaps that still exist and ask courageous questions about how they will be closed.

Tue, 05 Oct 2021 06:44:26 GMT