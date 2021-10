Share

ATSA 2021: Financing South African infrastructure and industrial projects: an AfCFTA perspective

By all accounts Africa does not have the infrastructure it requires to boost intra-African trade, let alone trade with the rest of the world. So the argument about financing infrastructure and/or maintaining it moot. So how do we do it? Do we have the money? What kind of money is required and can we afford it?

Fri, 01 Oct 2021 11:53:56 GMT