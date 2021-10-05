Share

ATSA 2021: Positioning industries to supply the AfCFTA market & increase SA’s manufacturing base

South Africa’s minister for Trade and Industry, Ibrahim Patel, reminds us that the African Continental Free Trade Area presents South African producers and manufacturers with an opportunity for expansion to new markets in West, Central, East, and North Africa and provides additional markets for the export of value-added goods and services. Moderator Nozipho Tshabalala, CEO of The Conversation Strategies and the panel look at ways to better position South African industries to supply the free trade area markets and how we might increase the country’s manufacturing base.
