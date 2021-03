Attacq sees 57.5% decline in distributable earnings due to COVID-19

Attacq’s distributable income per share slumped 57.5 per cent year-on-year, for the six months ended December. Due to the impact of Covid-19, the property investment company granted rental discounts amounting to R53.8 million. The group’s liquidity did, however, improve to R1.3 billion. Jackie van Niekerk, CEO of Attacq joins CNBC Africa for more.

