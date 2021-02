AU Commission’s Albert Muchanga lists top priorities in AfCFTA rollout

The 34th African Union Summit took place a couple of weeks ago, where elections for the executive arm of the body took place. Albert Muchanga was re-elected as the Commissioner of Trade & Industry at the African Union Commission. With the Africa Continental Free Trade Area implemented this year, there is a lot of excitement for trade in Africa. Albert Muchanga, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 11:31:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)