A report by African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association shows that the volume of total reported venture capital deals in Africa rose to 319 in 2020 from the 140 reported in 2019. AVCA disclosed that African entrepreneur start-ups raised a remarkable $1.1 billion in 2020 despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s make sense of this report, and I am being joined by the Chief Executive Officer of AVCA, Abi Mustapha-Maduakor.