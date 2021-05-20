Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, answers some big questions about how the U.S. will get back to work. He predicts the U.S. will return to full employment by 2023, leading to a V-shaped recovery. He also suggests companies will reconsider space per employee, as well as pay, according to their new locations. Zandi predicts remote working is here to stay and that manufacturing will grow. He suggests that business leaders consider the inequities the pandemic brought to light. Watch the video to hear more of his insights. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Back 2 Business: Mark Zandi

PUBLISHED: Thu, 20 May 2021 16:00:14 GMT