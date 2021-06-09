Bamboo: Rwanda’s untapped potential?

Bamboo, the highly versatile giant grass that can grow in almost any kind of climate and thrive in the poorest of soils is known for restoring degraded landscapes, but economists see it as a potential green gold. Could this be Rwanda’s untapped potential. Jean Pierre Mugabo, Director General at Rwanda Forestry Authority spoke to CNBC Africa’s Julius Bizimungu for more.
