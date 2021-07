28 out of the 121 kidnapped students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, have been released. The students were abducted by bandits earlier this month and have spent 20 days in captivity. Also, the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has resumed today before a Federal High Court in Abuja. Joining CNBC Africa to weigh in on these issues is a security expert and the Managing Director of Hakes and Partners, Hassan Stan-Labo.