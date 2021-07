Share

Bank of Ghana plans to raise 23.2bn cedis between July and September

The Bank of Ghana looks to raise 23.23 billion cedis between July and September as indicated in its recent issuance calendar. At Ghana’s Stock market, analyst at Chapel Hill Denham expect sentiments to remain bullish as investors seek bargain-hunting opportunities. Michael Ogunremi, Macro Economist and Fixed Income Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:56:36 GMT