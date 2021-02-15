BanKable Insights EP9: How Mauritius plans to re-launch itself as a trusted IFC post-COVID-19

For years Mauritius has ranked amongst the best places in the world to do business for creating a conducive environment for capital to thrive. It remains number one in Africa. However, the island’s efforts of positioning itself as an emerging International Financial Centre in Sub-Saharan Africa were recently dealt a blow. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters speaks to Mathieu Mandeng, CEO of Standard Chartered Mauritius, one of the leading banks on the island, about the steps Mauritius is taking to re-launch itself as a respected and trusted International Financial Centre post-COVID-19.