Bboxx Rwanda MD Justus Mucyo on how to accelerate investment in renewable energy

Bboxx Rwanda has secured $3 million investment loan to expand solar electrification as countries seek to diversify energy supply and reduce dependence on energy sources that produce greenhouse gas emissions. What will it take to drive investment in renewable energy? Bboxx Rwanda Managing Director, Justus Mucyo joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 15 2021 | 14:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)