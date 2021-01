BLSA CEO calls on govt. for a seat at the table on economic recovery

The South African business environment has been under immense pressure since March 2020, as a result of Covid-19. Lockdown restrictions have had devastating economic consequences, with the hospitality bearing the brunt due to alcohol sales bans. Deeper engagement between stakeholders is crucial. Joining CNBC Africa to talk about the business landscape in South Africa is Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa.

Tue Jan 26 2021 | 10:57:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)