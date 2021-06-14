Bodies wash up on Yemen’s Red Sea coast from suspected migrant boat

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) – A number of bodies washed up on Monday at Ras al-Arah on Yemen’s Red Sea coast from a suspected migrant boat that sank, a local official said.

The stretch of coast is notorious for the smuggling of migrants from the Horn of Africa into Yemen.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html