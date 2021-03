Bonita Umutoni on how to position Rwanda as a hub for ultra-luxury tourism

The COVID-19 Pandemic took a massive hit on the previously thriving tourism and hospitality industry of Rwanda. CNBC Africa’s Ridhima Shukla spoke to an expert of the industry to learn what is being done to revive the tourism economy, what are the new trends that have come about since the breakout of the pandemic and what does the future look like for those in the sector.

Mon Mar 01 2021 | 11:07:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)