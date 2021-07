Share

Botswana Stock Exchange: An African Gem

Botswana has a lot going for it. Its world famous diamond industry, its world class tourism industry. This webinar puts the spotlight on another gem – the Botswana Stock Exchange. Join us as we meet its CEO and two of the listed companies on the exchange. The panel discuss post-Covid recovery, outlook and investment opportunities.

Fri, 02 Jul 2021 13:20:36 GMT