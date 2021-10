Share

Brent down 6% ahead of OPEC+ meeting

OPEC and its allies will meet today to decide on a course of action for oil output after Brent prices were lifted by a recent rally that saw prices rise for four weeks in a row. Meanwhile, Nigerian energy conglomerate; the AITEO Group, have filed a $2.5 billion suit against Shell over the sale of Oil Mining License 29. Luke Ofojebe, Analyst at Vetiva Research, joins CNBC Africa for more.

