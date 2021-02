Briclinks Africa lists on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Briclinks Africa listed on the Growth Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange by way of introduction. The communication solutions company, listed 10 million ordinary shares of one naira each at 6 naira 26 kobo per share. Mohammed Buhari, CEO of Briclinks joins CNBC Africa for more.

