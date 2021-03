March 30 (Reuters) – Metso Outotec Corp:

* METSO OUTOTEC AND BIA GROUP EXPAND DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP TO AFRICA

* MMETSO OUTOTEC AND ITS DISTRIBUTION PARTNER BIA GROUP SIGNED CONTRACT TO EXPAND THEIR AGGREGATES DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE TO AFRICA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html