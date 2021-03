Brimstone CEO on how the business is responding to COVID-19 headwinds

Brimstone’s headline loss per share has widened 13.5 per cent. The investment holding company incurred Covid-19 related expenditure of approximately R40 million during the year under review. The company has repaid more than R1 billion in debt. Brimstone CEO, Mustaq Brey joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 03 2021 | 15:56:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)