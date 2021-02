#BudgetSpeech2021: NAFCOC calls for more focus on SME support & growth

All eyes are on Budget this afternoon with Tito Mboweni. While some industries have already started recovering from the effects of the COVD-19 pandemic, there is still much work to be done. Gilbert Mosena, Acting CEO, National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NAFCOC joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 24 2021 | 11:51:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)