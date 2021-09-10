Share

Building resilient food systems in Africa

The president of AGRA (Africa Green Revolution Agenda) Dr. Agnes Kalibata joined CNBC Africa to talk about the impact of the pandemic on the agricultural value chain, and the need for greater food reserves to face unexpected challenges of the future. She asserted the need to tailor finance and skill services as per the need of women in the agriculture sector as well as what the AGRF 2021 Summit would take to the UNFSS this year.

Fri, 10 Sep 2021 17:36:54 GMT