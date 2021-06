Can African airlines survive another pandemic year? The recent report released by the African Airlines Association paints a grim picture for African airlines. The biggest question remains whether African carriers can survive another pandemic year. The Association’s Secretary General, Berthe Abderahmane joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Jun 14 2021 | 10:46:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

