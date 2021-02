Can Nigeria’s economy sustain the growth momentum in Q1’2021?

Despite Nigeria’s annual growth contracting by 1.92 per cent, the economy has shown some green shoots of recovery from the COVID-19 induced recession, with a growth of 0.11 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020. But can this momentum be sustained in the first quarter of the year. Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry joins CNBC Africa for more.

