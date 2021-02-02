Around the 2020 presidential election, conservatives flocked to social media platform, Parler. Parler bills itself as an alternative to Twitter and Facebook, which, some believe, overstepped their bounds when they began labeling the former President’s posts. But Parler’s lax moderation policies lead to a slew of violent posts on the platform. Now, Google, Apple and Amazon have all abandoned Parler, and the company’s future remains uncertain. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC Can Parler Survive Without Big Tech?