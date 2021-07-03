Share

Can PG&E Stop Causing So Many Fires In California?

California’s largest utility, PG&E, has a massive wildfire problem. Its equipment has sparked half of the state’s most destructive fires since 2015, including the Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018. Now, it’s trying to reduce the risk by building remote solar-powered microgrids, shutting off power during windy weather, and cutting down thousands of trees near power lines. We talk to PG&E and community members about the impact of efforts meant to keep the power on and keep Californians safe.

