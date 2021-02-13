Can RH Become A Global Luxury Brand?

COVID-19 has dealt a harsh blow to countless retailers, many of which were already struggling. However, RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is doing rather well. The company’s stock price had cratered in March 2020 and struggled in early April, as forced lockdowns endangered retail. But by December 2020, shares had rebounded and risen more than 110 percent since the beginning of the year. RH is now ambitiously trying to turn it into a global luxury brand providing an array of services. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC Can Restoration Hardware Become A Global Luxury Brand?