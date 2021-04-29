Can Small And Scrappy Mazda Survive Among Automotive Giants?

Mazda is a small Japanese manufacturer that has gained a reputation for making cars for drivers. But as its executives have said, it is “not for everybody.” Its sales in the U.S. are small. In recent years, Mazda has a tiny share of both the U.S. and global car markets. Mazda faces its own challenges as the company may be impacted harder by regulatory changes than larger competitors who have a cushion to absorb compliance costs. Being small is not easy, especially in an era where car companies are saddled with the expense of growing some electric vehicle strategy and keeping pace with other technologies, such as automated driving systems. Circumstances are challenging for the small automaker, and Mazda is forming alliances and changing its brand image to ensure its survival. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC

PUBLISHED: Thu, 29 Apr 2021 16:45:05 GMT