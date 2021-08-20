Share

Can The U.S. Cement Industry Keep Up With The $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill?

Concrete is the foundation of just about everything. It's used to construct buildings, highways, bridges, roads and more. During the Covid-19 pandemic, concrete fell victim to the same phenomena affecting other essential materials and goods: snarled supply chains and labor shortages. And demand for concrete appears to have only increased after the Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure package. Watch the video above to learn more about the cement-concrete supply chain.
