Can U.S. Homes Survive Climate Change?

From western wildfires to east coast flooding, climate change is wreaking havoc on American homes. In this thrilling and emotional documentary, CNBC follows life after fire victim Jenna Johnson narrowly escaped California's deadliest and most destructive fire, the Camp Fire. Meanwhile, standing in his flooding garage, Miami Beach resident Curt Dyer debates raising his house 4 feet to escape the water. Watch the full documentary to see how climate change victims are trying to protect themselves and their homes.
Wed, 15 Sep 2021 19:27:56 GMT
