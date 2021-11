Share

CANEX: How digitalization is transforming Africa’s creative industry

Coming to you from CANEX – the Creative Africa Nexus – at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair 2021, we bring you this special on the creative industry on the continent. This episode highlights contributions by the KZN Film Commission; Docubox, You Tube, Content Connect Africa and Universal Group Music Group Africa.

Mon, 29 Nov 2021 18:15:17 GMT