Captains of Industry: Cogebanque CEO on regaining lost glory & outlook for Africa’s banking sector Cogebanque PLC recorded a 19 per cent growth on its balance sheet as of December 31st, 2020. The bank has also gone through some changes with the appointment of a new CEO, Guillaume Habarugira, CNBC Africa spoke to him on this Captains of Industry episode on the changing landscape of the bank.

