Captains of Industry: Garda World expands into Rwanda with acquisition of Agespro & KK Security

The value of global private security industry is expected to double to $240 billion this year and one company looking to tap into new markets and consolidate its footprint is Garda World, the Canadian firm has acquired both Agespro and KK Security companies in Rwanda in its latest move, CNBC Africa caught up with the Managing Director for East Africa, Nicholas Arnold for more.

PUBLISHED: Thu, 03 Jun 2021 12:25:01 GMT