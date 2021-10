Share

Captains of Industry: JR Farms CEO shares his entrepreneurial journey

The mindset towards farming and agriculture is shifting with more young people engaged in the sector over the past decade. But few have gone on to make a permanent mark as impactful as Olawale Rotimi, the CEO of JR Farms. CNBC Africa sat down with him on his entrepreneurial journey.

Thu, 30 Sep 2021 22:24:54 GMT