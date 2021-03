CardinalStone Capital Advisers closes maiden private equity fund at $64mn

Nigerian based private equity firm, CardinalStone Capital Advisers has announced the final close of its maiden private equity fund, which makes equity investments into high growth small and medium sized enterprises. Co-founder and Managing Director, Femi Ogunjimi joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 30 2021 | 17:45:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)