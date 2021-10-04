Carro: How 3 friends built a $1 billion used car business | CNBC Make It
Autos marketplace Carro has been on an epic journey, establishing itself as one of Asia Pacific’s fastest growing start-ups and achieving coveted unicorn status in 2021. CNBC Make It’s Karen Gilchrist spoke to co-founder and CEO Aaron Tan about how he and his college friends built a billion-dollar business selling used cars, and what the road ahead has in store.
Contents:
00:00 Intro
01:26 Carro CEO Aaron Tan’s entrepreneurial journey
03:35 Euromonitor’s view on the expanding middle class, price-sensitive consumers
04:23 Carro’s subscription service
05:00 Pandemic’s impact on Carro
06:09 Carro’s sustainability plans
