Share

CBN sells ₦50BN subscription in T-Bills OMO auction

The Central Bank of Nigeria sold a total of 50 billion naira from a subscription of 260.5 billion naira across 3 tenors in its Treasury bills OMO auction. Traders at Access bank say they expect the market to close the week on a quiet note. Bukky Aregbesola, Head of fixed Income at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa give an update of activities at the Fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 03 Sep 2021 11:57:28 GMT